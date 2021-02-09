Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. Masco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 49,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,537. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,283. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.