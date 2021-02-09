Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.58

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and traded as high as $71.69. Marubeni shares last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 1,996 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

