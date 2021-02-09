Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

