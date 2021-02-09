Martin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,633 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,325. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.