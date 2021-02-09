Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 260,695 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

