Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.
In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 260,695 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
