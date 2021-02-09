Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 243.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

