Mark Thomas Brown Sells 24,900 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$22,410.00.

AMM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,422. The company has a market cap of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 9.48. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) alerts:

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.