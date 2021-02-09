Mark Thomas Brown Sells 24,900 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$22,410.00.
AMM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,422. The company has a market cap of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 9.48. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.
