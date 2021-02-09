Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) Shares Down 3.3%

Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 528,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$43.85 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

About Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

