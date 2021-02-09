Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MARA stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

