Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

MRO opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

