ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.
NASDAQ:MANT opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.