ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

