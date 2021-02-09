Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.12. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

