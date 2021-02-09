Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MBUU traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. 17,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,074. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

