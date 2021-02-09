Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS opened at $180.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

