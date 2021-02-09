Mad River Investors Sells 542 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 0.8% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.51. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,671. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

