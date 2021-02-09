Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali’s subsidiary, Roseland Residential Trust, recently unveiled The Capstone at Port Imperial that is likely to benefit from prime waterfront location. Also, it is making portfolio-repositioning efforts with the sale of non-core sub-urban office assets and is using the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, with significant presence in the high barrier-to-entry Hudson River waterfront region, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for business districts outside Manhattan. However, its multifamily portfolio continues to witness a decline in leasing traffic and occupancy. This along with no near-term EBITDA benefit from the development efforts limits the company’s growth momentum. Also, the earnings dilution from dispositions cannot be avoided. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”
Shares of NYSE:CLI remained flat at $$13.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.