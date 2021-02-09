Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali’s subsidiary, Roseland Residential Trust, recently unveiled The Capstone at Port Imperial that is likely to benefit from prime waterfront location. Also, it is making portfolio-repositioning efforts with the sale of non-core sub-urban office assets and is using the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, with significant presence in the high barrier-to-entry Hudson River waterfront region, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for business districts outside Manhattan. However, its multifamily portfolio continues to witness a decline in leasing traffic and occupancy. This along with no near-term EBITDA benefit from the development efforts limits the company’s growth momentum. Also, the earnings dilution from dispositions cannot be avoided. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:CLI remained flat at $$13.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

