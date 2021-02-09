Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 63,790 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

