Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,952,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.