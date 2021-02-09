Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 9,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,507. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Luminex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.