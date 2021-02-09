Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Darren Post Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

