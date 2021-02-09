Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $337.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

