Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.