LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $93.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

