LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. 12,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,872. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

