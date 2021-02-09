Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.83

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 510657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

