Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €236.67 ($278.43).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €214.50 ($252.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €212.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.