Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.82.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $257.34 on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

