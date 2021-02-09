Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

