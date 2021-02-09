Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.91.

LSPD opened at $72.01 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -88.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

