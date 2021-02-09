Level01 (LVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,946.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $7,946.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,440,461 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

