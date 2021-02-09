Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

