Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE:LEG opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

