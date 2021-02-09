Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have decreased over the past 30 days depicting analysts' concern. Challenges remain in Aerospace and Work Furniture, with weak demand expected in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds. Nonetheless, strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, sales growth in ECS, U.S. and European Spring, Home Furniture, Fabric Converting and Geo Components are encouraging. Notably, the company stated to have enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis.”

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.