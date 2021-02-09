Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$28.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.10. The company had a trading volume of 334,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$10.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.18.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

