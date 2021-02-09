Landcadia Holdings III (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 399,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 424,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

