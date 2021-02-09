Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 860098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

