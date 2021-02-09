Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after buying an additional 758,939 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

