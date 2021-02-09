Lam Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.