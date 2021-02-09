Lake Street Capital Increases Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $98.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.