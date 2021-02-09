Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

