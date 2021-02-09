La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders have sold 336,201 shares of company stock worth $13,156,808 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

