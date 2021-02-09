L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of LB stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

