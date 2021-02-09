KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $1.78 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003835 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $142.77 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.24 or 0.01050827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.35 or 0.05400830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038632 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

