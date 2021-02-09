KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

