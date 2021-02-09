Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

