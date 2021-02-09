Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

