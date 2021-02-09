Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,423 shares of company stock worth $25,763,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

