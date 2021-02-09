Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 454,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

