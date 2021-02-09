Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $122,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

