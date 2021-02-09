Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,626 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.